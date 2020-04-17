HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Whether you’ve finally hit pan on your eyeshadow palette, finished the tube of your favorite nude lipstick or need a new polish to try a salon-worthy manicure at home, you might be looking to give your makeup bag a little makeover.

And, well, we’ve found a beauty deal that might actually make you blush: Sephora’s annual spring sale is here.

For those who might not know, there are three tiers of Beauty Insider membership: Insiders, VIP and Rouge members. If you’re not a member, you can sign up (it’s free).

The sale kicks off right now for Rouge members, those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora. They can get 20% off their orders until May 1.

For VIB members ― those who spend at least $350 a year ― the sale starts April 21 and ends on April 29, and they get 15% off their purchases.

Insiders, who don’t have a minimum that they have to spend in a year, can get 10% off from April 23 to April 27.

And unlike last year’s spring sale, all members can use the same code, SPRINGSAVE, at checkout.

And currently, since Sephora stores are closed, the company is offering free shipping without a minimum (usually you have to spend $50) with code FREESHIP. The deal can combined with the sale coupon code, too.

Since this is one of the two annual sitewide Sephora sales (the other being the company’s holiday event), you might want to stock up on your favorites to get glowing skin or a try a bold lipstick shade for virtual happy hour.

If you’re looking to try some top-rated beauty buys during the sale, we took a peek and found ones with at least a 4-star rating, including cult-favorite Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion ― which is already 30% off (meaning you can get it even cheaper during the sale) ― and a Gucci lipstick in an Art Deco-inspired tube that’s a personal go-to.