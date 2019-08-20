HuffPost Finds

17 Of The Best Beauty Buys From Sephora's Summer Sale

Good news, Rouge and VIB members.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Before you know it, you’ll be swapping out your sweat-proof summer skin care routine for something more heavy and hydrating, as well as trading in your tinted lip gloss for a matte liquid lipstick. Good thing Sephora has a sale to help you stock up for the season.

Sephora’s Summer Bonus Sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27 with 20% off for Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) and 15% off for VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora) when they use code SUMMERSAVE at checkout. Unfortunately, this particular promotion isn’t available to Beauty Insiders (but it’s a great time to sign up if you haven’t already, or to consider making those last few purchases to gain VIB status).

Rouge members get early in-store access to the sale on Aug. 19 (and they can grant access to a friend, who can also get 20% off!), but the online sale opens to all VIB members on Aug. 20. You can shop skin care, hair care and makeup from your favorite brands like Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant and NARS.

We’re currently obsessing over this “Bite the Bullet Lip Kit” that comes with five different lipsticks from best-selling brands so you can discover new favorites (valued at $63, you can get it for just $25).

There’s so much on sale, we’ve rounded up what we’re eyeing for fall. Take a look, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

1
DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ 25% AHA + 2% BHA Mask
Sephora
This award-winning "at-home facial" product resurfaces skin and improves texture and tone for a fresh face. Normally $80, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
2
ILIA Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment
Sephora
This cream-based formula doubles as a buildable cheek and lip tint for that flushed, fall look. Normally $32, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
3
SEPHORA COLLECTION #LIPSTORIES
Sephora
These full-coverage lipsticks come in 40 shades and matte, cream and metal finishes. Normally $8, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
4
DR. JART+ Cicapair ™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Sephora
This color-correcting cream banishes redness and blurs imperfections for a naturally flawless finish.Normally $52, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
5
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Sephora
A hydrating, lighter alternative to the beloved, award-winning matte original by Fenty Beauty. Normally $35, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
6
NUDESTIX Blend & Buff Brush
Sephora
This double-sided brush makes blending foundation and concealer a breeze. (It's a very similar design to the cult-favorite It Cosmetics brush.) Normally $26, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
7
TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Sephora
Your summer glow doesn't have to fade in the fall -- keep it going by mixing these drops into your moisturizer. Normally $49, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
8
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Match Stix Trio
Sephora
Conceal, contour and highlight anywhere, anytime with these magnetic cream-to-powder makeup sticks. Normally $54, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
9
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Ultra Facial Cream
Sephora
This classic moisturizer offers 24 hours of hydration and is formulated with glacial glycoprotein and squalane to protect skin from the elements. Normally $30, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
10
LORD JONES Royal Oil 1000mg Pure CBD Oil
Sephora
Target redness and rough patches while soothing skin with this CBD face oil. Normally $100, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
11
CHARLOTTE TILBURY Matte Revolution Lipstick
Sephora
Shade "Pillow Talk" has gained popularity for being that universally flattering dusty rose we've all been looking for. Normally $34, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
12
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Sephora
Soothe and recover lips overnight with this lip mask. Normally $20, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale.

MORE FROM SEPHORA’S SUMMER BONUS SALE

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust.

shoppablefinds salefinds beautyfinds skincarefinds makeup