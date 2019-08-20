HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost

Before you know it, you’ll be swapping out your sweat-proof summer skin care routine for something more heavy and hydrating, as well as trading in your tinted lip gloss for a matte liquid lipstick. Good thing Sephora has a sale to help you stock up for the season.

Rouge members get early in-store access to the sale on Aug. 19 (and they can grant access to a friend, who can also get 20% off!), but the online sale opens to all VIB members on Aug. 20. You can shop skin care, hair care and makeup from your favorite brands like Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant and NARS.

We’re currently obsessing over this “Bite the Bullet Lip Kit” that comes with five different lipsticks from best-selling brands so you can discover new favorites (valued at $63, you can get it for just $25).

There’s so much on sale, we’ve rounded up what we’re eyeing for fall. Take a look, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look: