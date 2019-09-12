Beauty Fight Club: Sephora And Ulta Are Both Running Sales On This Cult-Favorite Mascara

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Of course we know the first rule of fight club is that you don’t talk about fight club — but this beauty battle is too good not to dish about.
Heavyweight beauty champions Sephora and Ulta are knocking down prices on the same cult-favorite mascara today. Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara is a best-selling vegan mascara with more than 11,000 reviews between both retailers. This mascara normally retails for $23 at both Sephora and Ulta, but you can get it for just $11.50 today.
Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes is a lengthening and curling mascara with a 360-degree wand that separates each lash while swiping on a nourishing formula of rice bran, olive esters, Pro-Vitamin B and Vitamin C. It also comes in a waterproof formula (Lights, Camera, Splashes), but it unfortunately isn’t on sale at either retailer today.
What makes this beauty battle really interesting is the timing. Both retailers are fiercely fighting to be your first destination for beauty picks. For instance, Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale started on Sept. 1 and will continue offering a different skin care, hair care or makeup product for half-off its original price every day until Sept. 21. That means 50% off best-selling brands like Mario Badescu, Too Faced and Urban Decay, with some exclusive deals for Ulta Diamond and Platinum members (those who spend $450-$1,200 a year at Ulta).
Though Sephora just had its summer sale a few weeks ago, the brand low-key announced a surprise sale this week of one-day-only deals at 50% off until Sept. 21, coinciding with Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. Coincidence? We think not.
We’re sure this won’t be the last time both beauty retailers get back in the ring, but we don’t know when we’ll see another deal like this on a cult-favorite mascara, so shop today while it’s still on sale.
