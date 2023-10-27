Sephora Popular items from Sephora Collection are 30% off today: a saturated lip stain, a creamy liner and a brilliant gloss.

While you might be patiently awaiting the avalanche of markdowns that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are sure to bring, the beauty nerds out there know that today is a good day to preemptively gird your credit card: Sephora’s holiday savings event has commenced.

As usual, the markdowns are offered in stages to Sephora members, and currently, only those with “Rouge” status are eligible to use the code TIMETOSAVE and get 20% off almost every single one of the product emporium’s offerings. (The discount will display in your cart after entering the promo code.)

If the discount isn’t yet available to you, never fear — all Sephora members can enjoy 30% off the retailer’s arguably slept-on Sephora Collection goods, including the brand’s well-regarded plumping lip gloss. Even better, the only requirement for membership is to sign up with your name and email address at the brand’s digital storefront.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up three of the brand’s most beloved lip products — a standout category in its proprietary collection — which you can shop at a discount today. Or, keep checking back to see when the discounts will be available based on your specific status.