ShoppingBeautyskin care sales

Sephora's Can't-Miss Holiday Sale Starts Today

The beauty retailer's rewards-based sale is one the best discount events of the year.
By 

Popular items from <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fsephora-collection" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sephora Collection" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fsephora-collection" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sephora Collection</a> are 30% off today: a saturated lip <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fcream-lip-stain-liquid-lipstick-P281411%3FskuId%3D1296060" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stain" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fcream-lip-stain-liquid-lipstick-P281411%3FskuId%3D1296060" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">stain</a>, a creamy <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frouge-gel-lip-liner-P401715%3FskuId%3D1691278" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="liner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frouge-gel-lip-liner-P401715%3FskuId%3D1691278" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">liner</a> and a brilliant <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foutrageous-effect-volume-lip-gloss-P417985" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gloss" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=653bb8bae4b0d69ae706e3b7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foutrageous-effect-volume-lip-gloss-P417985" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">gloss</a>.
Sephora
Popular items from Sephora Collection are 30% off today: a saturated lip stain, a creamy liner and a brilliant gloss.

While you might be patiently awaiting the avalanche of markdowns that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are sure to bring, the beauty nerds out there know that today is a good day to preemptively gird your credit card: Sephora’s holiday savings event has commenced.

Shop the savings event at Sephora

As usual, the markdowns are offered in stages to Sephora members, and currently, only those with “Rouge” status are eligible to use the code TIMETOSAVE and get 20% off almost every single one of the product emporium’s offerings. (The discount will display in your cart after entering the promo code.)

If the discount isn’t yet available to you, never fear — all Sephora members can enjoy 30% off the retailer’s arguably slept-on Sephora Collection goods, including the brand’s well-regarded plumping lip gloss. Even better, the only requirement for membership is to sign up with your name and email address at the brand’s digital storefront.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up three of the brand’s most beloved lip products — a standout category in its proprietary collection — which you can shop at a discount today. Or, keep checking back to see when the discounts will be available based on your specific status.

Sephora
A deeply saturated liquid lip stain
This creamlike formula promises to be lightweight and lush, deeply saturating lips with color that stays put throughout the day. Reviewers say the “deeply pigmented” product is a great value.
$12.30 at Sephora (originally $15)
Sephora
A powerful plumping lip gloss
Packed with sunflower seed oil, ginger root oil and peppermint, this shiny lip gloss promises to offer a megawatt finish and the appearance of fuller lips.
$9.10 at Sephora (originally $13)
Sephora
A gel lip liner with a creamy finish
Reviewers love this silky lip liner for its easy application and unique color palette. The non-drying product offers a soft finish that promises to stay in place.
$9.10 at Sephora (originally $13)

Before You Go

A set of dripless beeswax twisted candles

These Boutique-y Looking Candles Actually Come From Amazon

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE