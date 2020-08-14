HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

While your contour and eyeshadow palettes might have been left untouched for the past few months, chances are your moisturizers, face masks and other skincare favorites are running dangerously low. It’s to be expected, given the extra time spent on skincare routines during quarantine and all of those stubborn “mask-ne” pimples we’re spot treating.

Fortunately, Sephora is here to save the day with its “Welcome Back Event” to kick off the reopening of many of its IRL retail stores.

Beauty Insiders are those who have any kind of Sephora rewards account (it’s free to sign up), and during the sale they can receive $15 off orders of $75, or $20 off orders of $100 with code WELCOMEBACK now through Aug. 23.

If you’re interested in leveling up your skincare routine, might we recommend trying a Vitamin C serum or seeing what the hype is about with CBD beauty products.

To help you sort through the sale, we’ve rounded up some top-rated products worth stocking up on while you can get up to $20 off at Sephora. Just remember you have to spend at least $75 to $100 to get the discount.

Take a look below: