Senate Passes Bill To Replenish 9/11 Victim Fund

“It’s absolutely outrageous,” Stewart said. “Now he stands up at the last minute after 15 years of blood, sweat and tears from the 9/11 community to say that it’s all over. Now we’re going to balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community.”

The Senate rejected Paul’s amendment, as well as a similar one from fellow fiscal hawk Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), before passing the bill on Tuesday. The measure would effectively make the fund permanent for first responders while providing however much money is needed to pay all eligible claims.

Tuesday’s vote marked the culmination of months of emotional lobbying by former first responders and victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, who made hundreds of visits to Capitol Hill offices, “trundling along with canes, wheelchairs and oxygen tanks,” as one reporter described it, to urge Congress to act.

Stewart also did his part to shame members of Congress into action. In June, during a hearing on the bill in the House, the comedian chided lawmakers on the panel for their “shameful” failure to show up.

“As I sit here today, I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to,” Stewart said. “Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress.”