The HuffPost Taste Instagram account lets us see exactly what people are craving at any given time, and in September our readers’ collective taste shifted firmly into autumnal comfort food.

Seven out of the month’s top 10 recipes feature starchy carbs like rice, noodles, pasta or bread ― think cheesy olive bread, spicy rice bowls and lemon butter pasta. They’re all deeply substantial and wholly comforting. Perhaps the ultimate comfort food ranked No. 1 on the list ― scroll down to find out what it is.