The Most Popular Instagram Recipes From September 2020

Get the recipes for lemon butter pasta, chicken fingers, a burrata-topped ragu and more.

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account lets us see exactly what people are craving at any given time, and in September our readers’ collective taste shifted firmly into autumnal comfort food.

Seven out of the month’s top 10 recipes feature starchy carbs like rice, noodles, pasta or bread ― think cheesy olive bread, spicy rice bowls and lemon butter pasta. They’re all deeply substantial and wholly comforting. Perhaps the ultimate comfort food ranked No. 1 on the list ― scroll down to find out what it is.

10. Black Pepper Rub Chicken Fingers With Greek Yogurt Ranch

Black Pepper Rub Chicken Fingers with Greek Yogurt Ranch from Half Baked Harvest

9. The Best Foolproof Scrambled Eggs

The Best Foolproof Scrambled Eggs from Clean Foodie Cravings

8. Coconut Lime Grilled Chicken And Rice

Coconut Lime Grilled Chicken and Rice from Pinch of Yum

7. Spicy Rice Bowl With Egg

Spicy Rice Bowl with Egg from Chocolate for Basil

6. Saucy Coconut Braised Chicken With Rice Noodles and Broccoli

Saucy Coconut Braised Chicken with Rice Noodles and Broccoli from Half Baked Harvest

5. Garlic Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Carrots from Rasa Malaysia

4. One Pot Chicken And Mushroom Orzo

One Pot Chicken and Mushroom Orzo from Damn Delicious

3. Lemon Butter Pasta With Chicken

Lemon Butter Pasta with Chicken from Butter Be Ready

2. Loaded Olive Cheese Bread

Loaded Olive Cheese Bread from Butter Be Ready

1. Grandma’s Meat Sauce Pasta with Burrata

Grandma’s Meat Sauce Pasta with Burrata from The Daley Plate

