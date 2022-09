Green French flax linen bedding

"A lot of brands claim I'll sweat less in their sheets, but I live in Miami, and I know there's no bedding on earth capable of keeping me completely night-sweat-free down here. Still, I decided to give flax linen a try, and I also decided that my new bedding should match my houseplants. Cue the Great Search For Luxurious But Affordable Green Linen Sheets of 2022! I fell in love with the look of this white, sage and olive bundle at Bed Threads , but hesitated to spend a lot before knowing whether linen bedding would really suit me. So I bought the brand's sage sheets set on sale for Labor Day and paired it with an affordable olive flax linen duvet and pillowcase combo I found on Amazon — and I haven't woken up in a sweat yet. I get especially excited about going to bed now, just because I love the look and feel of my new bedding. It's been everything I wanted it to be, has gotten softer with washing and seems like it'll last a very long time. (And yes, I throw it all in the dryer. Ain't nobody got the time, space or gentle lavender-scented breeze to line-dry linen sheets, even if it is the 'ideal' method.)" — Janie Campbell, senior life editor