Amazon

A soft, cozy dog bed

"I've long held out on buying my aging dog a bed because she's always just crashed on the couch or in the bed with me, often downright rejecting dog beds. Up until recently, it seemed like a total waste of cash. But now that she's halfway through her second decade, she has a harder time getting on the couch unaided, and her stiff little limbs can use all the support they can get. The floor is no longer enough! After weeks of research, I landed on the Best Friends by Sheri donut-shaped dog bad. It comes in an array of different colors and sizes and is made with soft fabric that is machine-washable. My dog instantly took to it and now happily naps there all day and night. I only wish it hadn't taken me so long to take the plunge. She's thrilled to have a cozy little spot to sleep and I love that it isn't a garish eyesore." — Uribe