Vaughan said that, along with Ser Pounce, Birds and Animals U.K. also trained the Inuit dogs that played dire wolves in the first season and Ramsay’s hounds.

“They are all pet animals and many are now enjoying their days of retirement!” Vaughan said.

Womble was also one of the cats that played Mrs. Norris in “Harry Potter,” Vaughan confirmed, adding to the slew of actors that crossed over between “Potter” and “Thrones.” The list also includes Michelle Fairley (Mrs. Granger, Catelyn Stark), David Bradley (Filch, Walder Frey), Natalia Tena (Tonks, Osha) and now Womble (Mrs.Norris, Ser Pounce).

Ser Pounce’s lone appearance on “Game of Thrones” came in Season 4. Chapman told us in 2016 he suspected that was because it was “quite hard” working with the feline.

“It’s just hard work. Cats can’t understand English, so you tell a cat, ‘Come on. Jump on the bed,’ and he just looks at you like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Chapman said then.

Even so, Pounce made an impression on viewers, becoming an overnight internet sensation after interrupting an intimate moment between Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) and Tommen. Though the original news about Pounce’s demise was cat-aclysmic for his fans, they should know that, as of mid-January, Womble is doing purrrfectly well.

Womble wasn’t available for an interview. If he had been, he might’ve said something like, “Meow,” or maybe, “Season 8 was a rush job! Where’s the character development? What a cat-astrophe!”