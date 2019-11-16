Serena Williams Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Alexis Ohanian In Sweet Video

Serena Williams celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Alexis Ohanian with a sweet video on Instagram.

The tennis legend shared a photo from her wedding with Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, on Saturday. The couple wed on Nov. 16, 2017, in New Orleans.

Williams wrote in the post’s caption, “2 years and counting.” She jokingly added that Ohanian was still “putting up with me.”

In another post, Williams (who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) recognized the special occasion by sharing a video montage capturing moments of the couple’s lives together, including sweet photos of their 2-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Ohanian also publicly celebrated the anniversary by sharing a photo on Instagram of him with Williams, his “ride or die.”

“Always ready for the next black tie event ... Or Netflix & Chill night in,” Ohanian wrote.

Williams and Ohanian met by chance in May 2015 at hotel in Rome, the couple told Vanity Fair in 2017.

Ohanian later proposed to the tennis champion at the same hotel in December 2016.

Speaking with Allure in January about their relationship, Williams said Ohanian helps her to “shine really bright.”

“Oprah said, ‘Never let anyone dim your light,’” she said. “That really stuck with me. Alexis doesn’t dim my light. He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about. It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer. Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do.”