Serena Williams

Serena Williams Announces She’s Expecting Baby Number 2 At The Met Gala

The iconic tennis player fashionably shared the news on the red carpet.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Serena Williams is going to be a mom again!

At the Met Gala on Monday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed the big news while appearing on the red carpet alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

“There’s three of us here,” the iconic tennis player gushed during an interview, gesturing toward her stomach.

Twitter users quickly reacted to the news, sharing their excitement over the star athlete expecting her second child.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

