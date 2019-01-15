Serena Williams Dominates Australian Open With Green Romper, Fishnet Tights

It’s clear: There is no one who can match Serena Williams when it comes to style on the tennis court.

The sports icon rocked a bright green romper with black fishnets during her first match at this year’s Australian Open on Tuesday, winning against Germany’s Tatjana Maria. To which we say, YES.

Playing solo this time 😉 pic.twitter.com/hKa4pmTNSM — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 15, 2019

The 37-year-old Williams called the romper “a Serena-tard.” It drew quite the response on social media, with fans praising the look:

Serena Williams will always be a fashion icon. Jumpsuit and fishnets .. banging body spicy mamiiiii — tyler x (@tylerallenxx) January 15, 2019

Not only is she one of the greatest tennis players on the court, but @serenawilliams seriously SLAYS on the court with her outfits! Always looking amazing 🙌🏼 #AusOpen — Fighter. 💪🏽👊🏽 (@lakishajayde) January 15, 2019

Serena Williams unveiling her outfit at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VlRIOh0wvZ — Abraham Lim (@realabrahamlim) January 15, 2019

tutus, jumpsuits, catsuits and fishnets and that's after becoming a mother -- the women's game will never be this fashionable without Serena!!! Your fave could never & shouldn't even try!! #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/mzahrFRz73 — SNL (@snwann) January 15, 2019

Hello I’m back for a quick moment to just acknowledge how Serena Williams looks like a sexy mama on court with her fishnets and body con outfit. Thank u and goodbye — hoefromupover (@namistarships) January 15, 2019

This year’s tournament began on Jan. 14 and is scheduled to end on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Two years ago, Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven in Melbourne, and four Olympic gold medals.

Her outfits caused controversy in the past. During the French Open in 2018, she wore a “Black Panther”-inspired suit in an effort to prevent blood clots during the game after she had a pulmonary embolism after giving birth to her daughter, Olympia. Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French Tennis Federation, later stated that the French Open would ban catsuits because “one must respect the game and the place,” according to The Associated Press.

On the heels of that, Williams appeared in a custom-designed tutu by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Of that look, Williams said it was actually “easy to play in” and even “aerodynamic.”