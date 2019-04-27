Serena Williams dancing to a Beyoncé song is everyone dancing to a Beyoncé song.

The tennis star admitted to getting “lost” while singing and boogying down to Queen Bey’s 2011 hit “Love On Top” in footage shared to Instagram Friday.

Check out the video here:

Williams famously appeared twerking next to her friend Beyoncé in the music video for her 2016 track “Sorry,” from the “Lemonade” album.

“I know Beyoncé pretty well, so they were like, ‘We would love for you to be in this particular song. It’s about strength and it’s about courage and that’s what we see you as,’” Williams explained about her cameo at the time.

Could the athlete’s latest tongue-in-cheek clip be some kind of subtle audition for a video reunion with Bey?

Here’s hoping...

Check out the video for “Love On Top” here: