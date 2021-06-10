Serena Williams’ Daughter Models Mini Version Of Tennis Queen’s Iconic Outfit

Serena Williams’ 3-year-old daughter is a chip off the old fashion block.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian (who’s often referred to as Olympia) was pictured Wednesday hitting the court in a mini version of the Flo-Jo-inspired catsuit her mom wore at the Australian Open in February.

We’ll call it a smash hit.

Here’s Williams in the original number.

Quinn Rooney via Getty Images Serena Williams introduced the Flo-Jo-inspired catsuit in her first-round match against Laura Siegemund back in February.

The photos of Olympia striking poses with a racket were posted to the kid’s Instagram account, presumably by her pop, Alexis Ohanian.

“Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄,” Williams wrote in a comment under the post, per People.

“I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight,” she added. “And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL.”

Williams wore the outfit ― a tribute to the late Olympic sprint champion Florence Griffith Joyner, who had a penchant for one-legged track uniforms ― in her run to the Australian Open semifinals. She lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Time will tell how the outfit will serve Williams’ daughter. Olympia seems to have started taking up the sport. At the Australian Open, Williams posted a video of Olympia working with her mother’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

“Tennis diaries,” the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner captioned the clip.

Williams lost in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this month.