Serena Williams' Daughter Shows Off Wicked Backhand

The future of American women’s tennis may not be at the Australian Open right now.
She could be at home with 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams, who’s sitting out the big tournament.
The tennis great’s 4-year-daughter, Olympia, flexed a lethal two-fisted backhand in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday.
Look familiar?
“Practice makes better,” reads the caption with Olympia’s clip.
“It’s Oracene all over again!” Williams’ sister, Venus, commented, referring to their mother who coached them with their dad, Richard Williams.
Serena won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with Olympia, so the kid got a head start in big-time tennis.
But Williams has downplayed her daughter’s involvement in the sport. “Honestly, she likes playing piano,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in November.
Still, the pandemic spurred her and husband Alexis Ohanian to get Olympia tennis lessons with an instructor.
“We started because it’s a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we’re just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?” Williams said to People back in April. “There was only one answer, to my dismay.”