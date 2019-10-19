Proud Mom Serena Williams Shares Darling Photos Of Daughter Olympia As A Flower Girl

Serena Williams on Saturday shared adorable photos of her daughter, Olympia, as a flower girl — a duty the tennis star said the 2-year-old took “very seriously.”

Williams posted photos on Instagram of her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Olympia and herself attending Ohanian’s sister Hayley’s wedding together.

Olympia is seen in photos sporting a pink one-shoulder princess gown with a bow — and a huge smile to match.

“She took her flower girl job very seriously!!!” Williams wrote in the caption, adding a congratulatory note for the newlyweds.

Olympia wasn’t the only person sporting pink at the celebration.

Ohanian posted a photo of the wedding party earlier this week, in which he was sporting a tuxedo with a pink tie and Williams was wearing a pink bridesmaid gown.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Olympia, whose full name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

The tennis legend (who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) famously won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open earlier that year while she was pregnant.

Ohanian and Williams run an Instagram page dedicated to Olympia, in which fans of the adorable 2-year-old can follow along with her whereabouts.

One photo of a cool-looking Olympia wearing sunglasses while standing in a pool was posted on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

“Ready for 2019 like...” the caption read.