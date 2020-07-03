Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Are Tennis Twins As They Hit Court Together

Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, made a perfect pair in purple as they enjoyed some on-the-court bonding time this week.

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, shared a series of adorable photos showing Olympia mimicking her mother’s moves as the two sported matching purple outfits.

In a second image posted to Olympia’s Instagram page, mother and daughter struck similar stances while donning matching tennis skirts.

By Friday afternoon, the photos drew gushing responses from many of Williams’ celebrity pals.

“READY,” wrote “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba, while R&B duo Chloe x Halle proclaimed the pair “so precious.”

Meanwhile, sister Venus ― who, in real life, is Williams’ doubles partner ― declared, “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!”

Williams, 38, last played publicly in February at the Fed Cup qualifiers in Everett, Washington. In June, she announced plans to participate in the U.S. Open, slated to take place Aug. 31 under strict regulations and without spectators.

“I feel like the [United States Tennis Association] is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everyone is safe,” she told CNN at a press conference last month. “It’s gonna be exciting. It’s been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis.”

Earlier this week, however, Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou expressed doubt that the tournament would move forward as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From outside, it looks a bit crazy to try to make it happen,” he said. “So, I don’t know if it’s a good move. I wouldn’t say that if the situation was more stable like it is in Europe. Then it’s a different story.”

Williams sits on the global advisory board of Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company.

