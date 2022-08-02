Serena Williams' Daughter Hilariously Hot Dogs It In Soccer Video

The Los Angeles-based National Women’s Soccer League team is partially owned by Olympia’s Reddit co-founder pop, Alexis Ohanian (who appears to make a cameo as Olympia scores a goal).

Olympia turns 5 next month, but she’s already got a mini-version of her tennis champ mom’s wicked backhand.

Williams won one of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the 2017 Australian Open, while pregnant with Olympia, so her daughter did get introduced to big-time sports early.

Olympia also loves the piano, her mom once told Jimmy Kimmel.

In other words, she’s a kid.