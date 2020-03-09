Serena Williams's Toddler Olympia Hilariously Derails Mom's Beauty Video

Serena Williams’s daughter knows how to give the people what they truly want.

The tennis star offered fans an insight into her morning routine in an Instagram video posted Monday, in which she attempted to walk through her skin care regime. Her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, however, stole the show.

Sporting a robe and hair bonnet, the 38-year-old explains that she often shows her night routines but never shows what she does in the morning. As she applies a Knesko Diamond Radiance eye mask, doing her best to talk through the steps, Olympia babbles nonstop and waves two beauty blenders around. “Are you OK?” Williams hilariously asks during the chatter.

The video ends with an exasperated “Olympia...” from mom after the bub spritzes some mist near the camera.

″@OlympiaOhanian is still too young for eye masks but she sure can work that beauty blender!” she captioned the adorable clip.

Fans loved the exchange, commenting on Olympia’s attitude being a total “mood.”

“The way you said “Olympia” at the end #momlife,” one commenter wrote.

“The slight shade in “are you okay?” Haha🤣 Olympia is a mood!!!” said another.

The tennis superstar (who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, often opens up about life as a working mom.

“I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” she recently captioned a snap of herself carrying a sleeping Olympia in the backseat of a car.

“I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”