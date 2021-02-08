ENTERTAINMENT

Serena Williams' Flo-Jo-Inspired Outfit At Australian Open Is Fierce As Hell

The tennis star, honoring Olympic sprinting legend Florence Griffith Joyner, raced to a quick victory in the first round.

Serena Williams made fast work of her Australian Open opponent Monday in an outfit honoring the fastest woman of all time.

The late Olympic sprint legend Florence Griffith Joyner still holds world records in the 100 meters and 200 meters that she set in 1988 ― and a place in the heart of Williams, seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne.

Flo-Jo, as she was known, had a penchant for making fashion statements on the track, including outfits that left one leg exposed and the other sheathed in clinging material.

Williams went there in her 56-minute 6-1, 6-1 victory over Laura Siegemund.

Afterward, Williams said she was “inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete.”

Florence Griffith Joyner running in one of her bold one-legged uniforms at the 1988 U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
“Her outfits were always amazing,” Williams added.

Serena Williams had one leg up on Laura Siegemund in their first-round match on Monday.
“We thought, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court,’” she said, crediting her fashion team with the initial idea.

Flo-Jo, who died from an epileptic seizure in 1998, probably would have appreciated the tribute.

Williams, of course, caused quite a stir with her “Black Panther”-inspired catsuit at the 2018 French Open. She wore a lavender tutu at the U.S. Open that same year.

Stay tuned for her next sartorial serve.

