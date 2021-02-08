Serena Williams' Flo-Jo-Inspired Outfit At Australian Open Is Fierce As Hell

Serena Williams made fast work of her Australian Open opponent Monday in an outfit honoring the fastest woman of all time.

The late Olympic sprint legend Florence Griffith Joyner still holds world records in the 100 meters and 200 meters that she set in 1988 ― and a place in the heart of Williams, seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne.

Flo-Jo, as she was known, had a penchant for making fashion statements on the track, including outfits that left one leg exposed and the other sheathed in clinging material.

Williams went there in her 56-minute 6-1, 6-1 victory over Laura Siegemund.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Afterward, Williams said she was “inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete.”

David Madison via Getty Images Florence Griffith Joyner running in one of her bold one-legged uniforms at the 1988 U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

“Her outfits were always amazing,” Williams added.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Serena Williams had one leg up on Laura Siegemund in their first-round match on Monday.

“We thought, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court,’” she said, crediting her fashion team with the initial idea.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

Flo-Jo, who died from an epileptic seizure in 1998, probably would have appreciated the tribute.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court."



The story behind @serenawilliams's #AO2021 outfit 🙌 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xpN288AXsp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 8, 2021

Williams, of course, caused quite a stir with her “Black Panther”-inspired catsuit at the 2018 French Open. She wore a lavender tutu at the U.S. Open that same year.

Stay tuned for her next sartorial serve.