Serena Williams is a certified sneakerhead.

The 37-year-old tennis great rocked a pair of white and pink glittery Nike sneakers that perfectly complemented her light pink mesh dress at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

Though Serena Williams lost the match to her sister Venus Williams, her sneakers were a grand slam indeed.

Serena Williams playing on the opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 27. ASSOCIATED PRESS

These shoes are peachy keen. Kamran Jebreili/AP

Williams rocked glittery shoes on the tennis court a few times before.

At the French Open in May, she wore a pair of black and silver Nikes covered in sparkles, paired with her controversial compression black catsuit (which she’ll be able to play in next year in Women’s Tennis Association matches, though it will still be banned from the red clay in Paris).

"Love" might mean nothing in tennis, but we love all this on court. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Williams at the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium on June 3 in Paris. She was barred from wearing the catsuit again at the tournament but will be able to play in it next year in Women’s Tennis Association matches. Jean Catuffe via Getty Images

Williams wore the shoes for the U.S. Open in New York City, along with some pretty amazing tutus.

Like magic.

Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open on Sept. 8 in New York. ASSOCIATED PRESS

She previously teased fans with a picture of the shoes on her Instagram in December 2017, saying “Be excited. Be very excited....”

Williams wore a pair of custom-made Nike Cortez sneakers bedazzled with rhinestones for her wedding reception in November 2017.

The crystals were applied by Meraki Mishnell for Williams’ New Orleans nuptials to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

