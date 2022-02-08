Serena Williams Reacts To 'King Richard' Oscar Noms: 'Definitely Crying'

Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis attend the closing night premiere of "King Richard' at the 2021 AFI Fest on Nov. 14, 2021 in Hollywood. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Serena Williams says she’s feeling “so emotional” after her family’s biopic, “King Richard,” was nominated for six Academy Awards on Tuesday.

“I woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an OSCAR!!!!!!!” the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from the film.

“King Richard” received nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Song.

“This is CRAZY!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards,” Williams added. “Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true. Ok I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew.”

The tennis great thanked the actors in the film, including Will Smith (who plays the Williams sisters’ father, Richard, and received a Best Actor nomination for his role); Saniyya Sidney (who portrays Venus) and Demi Singleton (who plays Serena).

She also thanked Beyoncé, who scored a Best Original Song nomination for the song she co-wrote for the film, called “Be Alive.” It is the singer’s first-ever Oscar nomination.

“Congrats to EVERYONE I did not “@” as I am so emotional,” Williams added.

Williams and her sisters, Venus and Isha Price, were executive producers on the film, which was produced by Smith’s production company, Westbrook.