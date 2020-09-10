Serena Williams kept the hits coming at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
The tennis star moved closer to her long-awaited 24th Grand Slam title with a gutsy three-set comeback victory over Tsvetana Pironkova ― and an epic rally helped her get there.
Watch the 24-hit exchange with Pironkova that enabled Williams to break her opponent’s serve and eventually win the second set to tie the match. Williams dominated the rest of the way, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“That’s one thing that I’m super excited about is I never give up, and I just got to keep going,” Williams said afterward, per ESPN
Williams also threw in a few rare left-handed returns during the match and won those points. Athlete.
Williams faces Victoria Azarenka in a semifinal Thursday night.
