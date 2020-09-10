Serena Williams kept the hits coming at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The tennis star moved closer to her long-awaited 24th Grand Slam title with a gutsy three-set comeback victory over Tsvetana Pironkova ― and an epic rally helped her get there.

Watch the 24-hit exchange with Pironkova that enabled Williams to break her opponent’s serve and eventually win the second set to tie the match. Williams dominated the rest of the way, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Point. Of. The. Match.@serenawilliams breaks and takes the second set! pic.twitter.com/aOu9i9rNMz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020

“That’s one thing that I’m super excited about is I never give up, and I just got to keep going,” Williams said afterward, per ESPN

Williams also threw in a few rare left-handed returns during the match and won those points. Athlete.

Lefty, righty, it doesn't matter for @serenawilliams.



She made two left-handed shots and won both points in her QF. 😱 pic.twitter.com/bCd7InUwJM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020

Williams faces Victoria Azarenka in a semifinal Thursday night.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!