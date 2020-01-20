Serena Williams Has Slick Response To Meghan Markle Question

Serena Williams knows how to gently hit back, too.

A reporter at the Australian Open on Monday asked the tennis champ to address her friend Meghan Markle stepping back from her senior role in the British royal family.

“What are your feelings about that?” the reporter asked at a news conference, as seen in the clip above. “Have you spoken to her?”

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” answered Williams, who is also one of Verizon Media’s global advisers. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”

Williams and Markle struck up a friendship at the 2010 Super Bowl and have supported each other over the years. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian attended the royal wedding, and Williams helped put together a baby shower for Markle last February. Markle has cheered on her pal at Wimbledon and at the U.S. Open.

In the first round at Melbourne, the eighth-seeded Williams defeated Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-0, 6-3, to begin her quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title. Perhaps the duchess will once again visit her loyal bud if she continues to advance in the tournament.