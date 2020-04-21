Serena Williams Dodges Question About Close Friend Meghan Markle Like A Total Pro

Some listeners loved the line’s similarity to Mariah Carey’s famous “I don’t know her,” line, when she was asked about Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles last month after deciding to step back from royal duties in the UK. This week, the couple announced they would cut off communications with four British tabloids and have hinted that intrusive media coverage contributed to their decision to withdraw from their senior royal positions.

Williams has been friends with Markle since meeting at a Super Bowl party 10 years ago. The two have fiercely supported one another over the years. At the Australian Open earlier this year, when quizzed by a reporter about Markle’s decision to step back, Williams was just as dutiful.

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” she said. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”