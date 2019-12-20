Watch Serena Williams Punch HARD In Boxing Lesson With Mike Tyson

Given the way tennis star Serena Williams pounds her ground strokes, it might not surprise you that she punches hard, too.

Williams recently worked out with Mike Tyson in Boca Raton, Florida, and earned the former heavyweight champ’s mad respect.

“Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT,” Tyson wrote on Twitter.

“She has some power,” he added, with an Instagram clip of Williams learning the basics and then pummeling the bag. Those are loud thuds.

Williams, who is expected to vie for her 24th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open next month, captioned a clip posted Thursday: “Preseason just got really real.”

Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old tennis up-and-comer, also punched her way through a workout with Tyson.