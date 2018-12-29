As if Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, couldn’t get any cuter.

The stylish 1-year-old (just look at that cute dress!) watched a match between her mom, Serena Williams and her aunt, Venus Williams, on Thursday during the opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

She had a hard time choosing who to root for, so as her dad pointed out, she just clapped for both sides.

@olympiaohanian is such a good sport she clapped for every point — whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams,” Ohanian captioned the adorable Instagram clip of his daughter.

Venus Williams loved the video and reposted it on her Instagram story, declaring herself ”@olympiaohanian’s favorite player :)”

Serena Williams also loved her daughter’s sportsmanship during the exhibition match, which the tennis star ended up losing to her sister.

“That’s a classy baby, you know, she applauds both Mommy and my opponent who happened to be her auntie,” Serena Williams said, according to Sport360. “That was the highlight, seeing her clap, it was so cute.”

Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister Venus during a match at the opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 27. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prior to the match, Serena Williams spoke about the new ranking protection for new mothers on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour. The guidelines allow players coming back from maternity or injury leave to use their past ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period.

Williams herself faced problems with her ranking after coming back from giving birth to her first child in September of last year.

“I think it’s great,” Serena Williams said, according to BBC.

“Women that are younger can go out there and have kids and not have to worry about it, and not have to wait until the twilight of their years to have children, and I think it’s a really great rule,” she added.