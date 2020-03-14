Serena Williams and her immediate family are going into a lengthy self-imposed lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tennis star announced she’d be spending “the next 6 weeks in solitude” in an Instagram post on Friday. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone,” she captioned a clip of herself applying makeup.

“This is serious,” Williams added.

In subsequent Instagram stories, Williams (who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) noted how her plans on the first day of the quarantine didn’t really go to plan, having done no housework.

But she vowed to get back on track Saturday, prioritizing sorting out her enormous collection of shoes.

Instagram / Serena Williams

Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, meanwhile, shared an old picture of himself with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Olympia.

“We’re all going to have a lot of extra family time at-home in these coming weeks,” he wrote. “It’s going to be hard, but we’ll persevere ― and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn’t discriminate based on our voting habits.”

Ohanian explained how his businesses were helping to combat the spread of the virus, which has sickened more than 146,000 people around the world and killed more than 5,400, before urging people to “take this seriously.”

“It’s not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible ― especially because the most vulnerable amoung (sic) us are very much at risk,” he concluded.

