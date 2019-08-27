SPORTS

Serena Williams' Short Bodysuit Wins The Night At U.S. Open

The tennis queen showed up dressed to kill and easily beat Maria Sharapova.
Serena Williams beat first round opponent Maria Sharapova in just 59 minutes, wearing a shortened black bodysuit that quickly became a hit among fans.

Serena Williams knows how to make an entrance.

The fashion-conscious tennis star scored another sartorial victory on opening night Monday at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York.

She required just 59 minutes to smash former No. 1 Maria Sharapova, 6-1, 6-1, and quickly become a hit among fans for her shortened black bodysuit. It seemed somewhat of an abbreviated version of the “Wakanda-inspired catsuit” she wore at the French Open in 2018 ― and was later banned by tournament officials.

Her outfit on Monday could be considered even more daring ― and she pulled it off in style.

