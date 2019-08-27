The fashion-conscious tennis star scored another sartorial victory on opening night Monday at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York.

She required just 59 minutes to smash former No. 1 Maria Sharapova, 6-1, 6-1, and quickly become a hit among fans for her shortened black bodysuit. It seemed somewhat of an abbreviated version of the “Wakanda-inspired catsuit” she wore at the French Open in 2018 ― and was later banned by tournament officials.