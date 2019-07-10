This isn’t your typical mommy and me session, but it works for Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia.

Check out Williams holding the tot as she rides an exercise bike between matches Tuesday at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams relaxed between Wimbledon matches with a baby bike ride



IG 🎥: @serenawilliams https://t.co/48Gknejfdc pic.twitter.com/8W5GNDJFoU — For The Win (@ForTheWin) July 9, 2019

The tennis queen wrote on her Instagram story that she was cooling down with her daughter after beating Alison Riske in the singles quarterfinals.

A little bonding time was perhaps in order, because later in the day Williams was teamed with Andy Murray in mixed doubles. They prevailed over Raquel Atawo and Frenchman Fabrice Martin.

It was a win-win ― for Alex Olympia, too, who got a kiss from Mom in the clip.

In case you’re wondering if hanging out at the tennis court is having any influence on the youngster, who turns 2 on Sept. 1, check this out: