Venus And Serena Williams Rule The Red Carpet In Twinning Versace Looks

Venus Williams and Serena Williams celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams embodied the adage that all that glitters is not gold at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday night.

The two, who coordinated in twinning silver Atelier Versace looks, presented at the awards show ― which they also attended on behalf of their biographical film “King Richard.”

Serena Williams wore a form-fitting bejeweled gown with spaghetti straps and a dramatic train, which she accentuated with diamond bracelets and earrings.

“About last night ... ” the tennis great wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photos of her gorgeous getup. “It felt surreal to present with @venuswilliams at the Critics Choice Awards, the same night a film about my family was nominated for best picture. Thank you, THANK YOU for an unforgettable evening.”

Serena ruling the red carpet. Presley Ann via Getty Images

Venus Williams wore a daring Versace creation with a deep neckline and silver shorts, which gave way to a skirt with slits.

She accessorized with diamond jewelry, a matching clutch and silver python Sophia Webster platforms.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams arrive at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

“King Richard” was nominated for six Critics Choice Awards and ended up winning in one category: Best Actor for Will Smith, who portrayed the Williams sisters’ father, Richard.

“I am here tonight with Venus and Serena and their sister Isha,” Smith said of the three sisters, who served as executive producers on the film, during his acceptance speech to thunderous applause. “I really just want to say to all of you ― thank you for entrusting me with your story. What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world.”