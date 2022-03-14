Venus And Serena Williams Rule The Red Carpet In Twinning Versace Looks

Venus and Serena Williams embodied the adage that all that glitters is not gold at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday night.
The two, who coordinated in twinning silver Atelier Versace looks, presented at the awards show ― which they also attended on behalf of their biographical film “King Richard.”
Serena Williams wore a form-fitting bejeweled gown with spaghetti straps and a dramatic train, which she accentuated with diamond bracelets and earrings.
“About last night ... ” the tennis great wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photos of her gorgeous getup. “It felt surreal to present with @venuswilliams at the Critics Choice Awards, the same night a film about my family was nominated for best picture. Thank you, THANK YOU for an unforgettable evening.”
Venus Williams wore a daring Versace creation with a deep neckline and silver shorts, which gave way to a skirt with slits.
She accessorized with diamond jewelry, a matching clutch and silver python Sophia Webster platforms.
“King Richard” was nominated for six Critics Choice Awards and ended up winning in one category: Best Actor for Will Smith, who portrayed the Williams sisters’ father, Richard.
“I am here tonight with Venus and Serena and their sister Isha,” Smith said of the three sisters, who served as executive producers on the film, during his acceptance speech to thunderous applause. “I really just want to say to all of you ― thank you for entrusting me with your story. What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world.”
“You all define the American dream,” Smith added. “You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be.”