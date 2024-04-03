Although Serena Williams is an all-time tennis great — she’s won seven Wimbledon titles, after all — she admits that there are things she loves more than the game that made her famous.
And that’s volunteering at the school her oldest daughter, Olympia, attends.
“I can’t say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid’s school,” the 42-year-old retired superstar told Byrdie in a digital cover story published Wednesday.
In the cover story, Williams touched on motherhood and the relationship she has with Olympia, who’s 6 years old. She also has another daughter, Adira, who was born last August.
“Motherhood has allowed me to look at beauty through the eyes of my daughter, Olympia,” Williams said. “We’re always experimenting with makeup together, and I think about how these moments will be part of both of our beauty journeys.”
The former professional tennis player, who now leads her own makeup brand, WYN Beauty, told Byrdie that she hopes her career inspires her daughters to achieve their own professional pursuits when they get older.
“I want my daughters to look at my career and learn that being authentic to themselves is really the most important thing,” she said. “You don’t have to be the best as long as you do your best.”
“I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have — from tennis to beauty — and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests,” she added.
Last month, Williams shared a touching picture of Olympia holding Adira, captioning the image with, “Big sister hard at work with baby sis.”
Alexis Ohanian, Williams’ husband, left a sweet comment on the post, writing, “Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.”