Serena Williams' Wimbledon Outfit Has A Special Message In Crystals

Serena Williams’ custom Wimbledon outfit puts a twist on the classic tennis whites required by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

On Tuesday, the tennis great wore a white, sweater-knit texture dress designed by Nike that comes with a special Swarovski “Broosh” ― a brooch + Nike swoosh ― that features 34 crystals.

The specific number of crystals holds a lot of significance for Williams:

According to a Nike press release, Williams was 34 the last time she won Wimbledon in 2016.

Abby Swancutt, global design director for NikeCourt, nicknamed the “Broosh” and described her inspiration for it in a statement.

“I also wanted her to feel like it was something her grandmother could have worn, but of course give it a modern spin and make it just right for Serena,” Swancutt said.

Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images Williams during her match against Giulia Gatto-Monticone in their ladies' singles first round match during Day 2 of Wimbledon.

Williams collaborated with Nike in May for part of her bright and bold Met Gala look.

The tennis star wore a yellow Versace gown with pink detail, paired with a pair of matching neon Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Volt” sneakers.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Williams attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City.

We’d expect nothing less from the bride that wore a pair of bedazzled Nike sneakers on her wedding day.