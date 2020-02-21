Serena Williams Shares Unfiltered Look At Life As A Working Mom

Serena Williams isn’t afraid to show her fans that her life isn’t all Grand Slam wins and trophies.
The tennis star, winner of 23 major singles titles, opened up in an emotional Instagram post on Friday that “working and being a mom is not easy.”
“I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” wrote the 38-year-old in the caption under an image of herself sans makeup and holding her sleeping daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
“I’m proud to be this baby’s mama,” the post concludes.
Williams has never shied away from sharing the realities of working motherhood, often offering fans glimpses of her life on social media. She’ll post everything from glamorous photoshoots to nap time to tender moments with her daughter. who was born in September 2017.
Earlier this month, Williams told HuffPost that as a working new mom, she gets through obstacles by taking time to “do what you need to do, what’s best for your family.”