Serena Williams Shares Unfiltered Look At Life As A Working Mom

The tennis star, winner of 23 major singles titles, opened up in an emotional Instagram post on Friday that “working and being a mom is not easy.”

“I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” wrote the 38-year-old in the caption under an image of herself sans makeup and holding her sleeping daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.