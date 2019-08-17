Very Good Service Dogs Watch 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' At The Theater

Service dogs in Canada caught a performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical” as part of their training last week.

And cute images of the pooches peering over the backs of seats at the Festival Theatre in Stratford, Ontario, are now going viral.

The group of dogs attended one of the Stratford Festival’s “relaxed performances.”

The shows are “specifically designed to welcome patrons who will benefit from a less restricted audience environment,” according to the festival’s website.

Laura MacKenzie, owner of K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs﻿, where the animals are being trained, explained to CBC Radio how the theater “gives us the opportunity to expose the dogs to different stimuli such as lights, loud noises and movement of varying degrees.”

The dogs curled up quietly at their handlers’ feet or under the seats during the performance, MacKenzie told HuffPost on Saturday.

“The photo was taken after the show, with the handlers standing nearby, but surely they would have stayed that way throughout the show if we let them,” she noted.

“The positive reaction to our outing is both shocking and amazing,” MacKenzie added. “We are hoping that our adorable photo will be a good opportunity to educate the public about service dogs and accommodating people with disabilities.”

ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019