Couple Charged With Assault After Allegedly Punching Theme Park Worker In Mask Dispute

A New York couple is facing assault charges after allegedly punching a 17-year-old employee who asked them to wear masks during a visit to Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place theme park this month.

One of two suspects was taken into custody this week in New York, Middletown Township police confirmed on Facebook. Troy McCoy, 39, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the Bronx and faces aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy charges, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

His alleged accomplice was 31-year-old Shakerra Bonds, who has been charged with simple assault and criminal conspiracy and is expected to turn herself in.

The Sesame Place employee, who has not been identified by the media, was staffing the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the employee encountered the couple earlier in the day and reminded them that the park required all visitors over the age of 2 to wear masks at all times. When the couple saw the employee at the attraction, they hit him in the face.

“On Sunday, August 9, a guest assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members,” Sesame Place spokeswoman Dana Ryan said in a statement at the time. “We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are wishing for a full and speedy recovery.”

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park,” the statement continued.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent jaw surgery. He also suffered a damaged tooth.

Located about 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia, Sesame Street reopened July 24 with new safety measures, including hand sanitizing stations and the mask requirement, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!