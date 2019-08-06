'Sesame Street' Under Fire For PSAs About Autism That Add 'Further Stigma'

An advocacy group has ended its partnership with “Sesame Street” after it ran new public service announcements featuring Julia, the show’s first autistic character.

On Monday, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network announced its decision to cut ties with the educational show, adding that it “condemns” “Sesame Street’s” decision to further stigmatize autistic children and adults. That’s because the PSAs direct parents to resources from Autism Speaks, a controversial nonprofit that autistic people have criticized for years over its messaging.

ASAN worked in collaboration with the iconic children’s program to help create the Muppet character Julia, saying that, before the series of PSAs, “the content Sesame Street produced showed parents that their autistic children could live great lives, and taught autistic and neurotypical children ways to become friends.”

The PSAs (above and below) were created pro bono by the advertising agency network BBDO, according to Fast Company, and seem pretty harmless at first glance.

Yet both — which were also created in partnership with the Ad Council — include a message at the end that encourages parents to check out Autism Speaks’ “Screen for Autism” initiative, which ASAN said uses “the language of acceptance and understanding to push resources that further stigma and treat autistic people as burdens on our families.”

Autism Speaks’ initiative includes a resource called the 100 Day Kit for parents of newly diagnosed autistic children, which one needs to purchase.

According to ASAN, the 100 Day Kit encourages parents to blame family stress on their autistic child, spend time with their non-autistic children remembering how things were better before their sibling’s diagnosis and to go through the five stages of grief after learning that their child is autistic, “as they would if the child had died.”

ASAN says the kit also paints autism as an “awful disease” and tells parents numerous times that the family’s happiness depends on the autistic child “getting better” by “hiding their autistic traits.”

Zoe Gross, director of operations at ASAN, told HuffPost that the mentality that autistic people need to “get better” by learning to appear neurotypical is outdated and harmful.

“In reality, autism is a lifelong developmental disability — autistic people will be autistic our whole lives,” Gross said. “Telling parents that they must ‘fight autism’ only makes it harder for them to accept their children as they are. Telling families that our happiness depends on being or appearing non-autistic is not helpful.”

Gross added that one of the best supports for autistic children who have speech delays, oral-motor issues or communication obstacles is alternative and augmentative communication (AAC).

“This can include text-to-speech programs or symbol-supported communication systems that allow children to express their thoughts and feelings,” she said. “It’s telling that the 100 Days Kit doesn’t include information about AAC — instead, it focuses on educating parents about behavioral therapies meant to make autistic children appear non-autistic.”

Autism Speaks did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the show, said in a statement to HuffPost that its initiative was developed in collaboration with more than 250 organizations and experts across the autism community “to ensure that our resources meet the needs of families and promote acceptance and inclusion.”

It also said that Autism Speaks’ “Screen for Autism” initiative has its benefits.

“This campaign enables us to reach more families than ever — particularly those in communities where the average age of diagnosis is much higher — and help them understand the possibilities that an autism diagnosis can bring.”

Yet ASAN stands by its belief that it’s doing more harm than good.