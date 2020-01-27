50 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About 'Sesame Street'

Even though it debuted over 50 years ago, “Sesame Street” endures as a children’s television favorite with great educational messages.
It also remains the bane of many parents’ existence with its high-pitched character voices, earworm songs and confusing backstories. But fortunately, moms and dads can use Twitter as an outlet.
Here are 50 tweets from parents (and a couple of non-parents) who love to hate, hate to love, and have a number of questions about “Sesame Street.”
Shout-out to The Count:— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) August 19, 2019
My 3 year-old counted the stars on his blanket to go to sleep but then got mad because no lighting struck after he finished. And then couldn't sleep.
So thanks for that, you theatrical bastard.
Cookie Monster just said something about “trying new foods.” You’ve changed man. You’ve changed.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) June 13, 2013
I don't care if Ernie and Bert are gay or not, but how do they afford that apartment? Do they even have jobs.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2015
Every parent is basically Oscar the Grouch: cranky, unshowered, and living in a trash can.— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 7, 2018
Elmo: I have my own world where I can summon creatures and also have seemingly trapped a being by the name of Mr. Noodle within an interdimensional space— Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) September 5, 2019
Big Bird: I’m a big bird
The real monster is the puppeteer that crushes and wastes all the cookies in Cookie Monster's puppet mouth.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) June 9, 2015
That time on Sesame Street when I charmed the children with my face popping out of an A-hole. #theletterA pic.twitter.com/Hq5aCJHCQY— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2015
Yesterday my son told me about Elmo like 80 times.— dadpression (@Dadpression) December 5, 2015
Also, after that, he told me about Elmo like 80 times. @elmo
Grover is my favorite Sesame Street character because he teaches kids they will be forced to interact with complete fucking morons on a regular basis— the drake gatsby 🐻 (@DrakeGatsby) January 29, 2019
That moment when your coworkers catch you humming "Elmo's World" to yourself is the moment you realize your reputation as a no nonsense administrator might be compromised— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) December 8, 2019
Big Bird, they barely give you any lines these days and you're basically just Elmo's bodyguard now but thank you for your contribution.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) December 5, 2012
Parenting is like "The Ring" but instead of dying from a video, seeing the same episode of Sesame Street 7 days in a row is what kills you.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) July 11, 2018
The original Big Bird has retired from Sesame Street. I’m told he was delicious.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 20, 2018
Wish my wife had told me that people don't tailgate for "Elmo Live" before I packed all the beer in the cooler.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 12, 2015
[on the phone with my friend]— the drake gatsby 🐻 (@DrakeGatsby) March 12, 2019
them: ah nice, the wife and kids are gone for the weekend?
me: yep. finally im not forced to watch sesame street all the day.
[elmos song can be heard in the background]
me: now i watch it because i want to.
Since when are we NOT supposed to eat like Cookie Monster?— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) November 24, 2013
I mistakenly called Kermit The Frog a Sesame Street character and am now receiving a condescending lecture from my 5 year old.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) April 5, 2013
4,421: The approximate number of Sesame Street episodes made.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) October 4, 2016
4: The approximate number of Sesame Street episodes our local PBS airs.
If your kid says she's afraid of monsters, say "You should be. Did you know Elmo is a monster?" so you don't have to watch that shit again.— The Dad (@thedad) December 19, 2013
[1st date]— Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) October 27, 2017
ME: who’s your favorite Muppet?
HER: oh, I don’t know…Grover?
ME: umm, that’s a Sesame Street Muppet…I meant the original Jim Henson canon Muppets *motions to waiter* check please
How long is Elmo going to ignore the fact that Mr. Noodle is a complete fucking moron?— Floyd (@dafloydsta) May 3, 2014
*Van Helsing drives a stake through the Count’s heart— The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) October 2, 2018
The Count: ONE stab ah ah ah...TWO stabs ah ah ah...THREE...three stabs to the (dies)
Feel embarrassed that I still can't tell anyone how to get, how to get to Sesame Street.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) September 24, 2012
Sesame Street is coming to HBO? I’m not sure I’m ready for the new Bert & Ernie scenes.— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) August 13, 2015
My son wants to know why the Sesame Street characters don't help their friend living in a garbage can and I feel like I just won parenting— Justin Guarini (@JustinGuarini) January 26, 2016
Some think of @SesameStreet as great preschool educational television, I just view it as another show I’m not popular enough to be on.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 5, 2012
Between Oscar and Big Bird it seems like one out of three people on Sesame Street can't make rent.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) December 5, 2012
Can anybody let me use their HBO Go password until I'm caught up on Sesame Street.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 19, 2016
the problem: my daughter won’t stop climbing on the fireplace.— Oops!...I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) July 2, 2019
observation: my daughter hates Elmo.
solution: I made a toddler scarecrow. pic.twitter.com/JvAWUyQcch
Since I became a parent, I realized Sesame Street takes real adult issues and presents them as cute Muppets. Don't believe me?— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) November 29, 2018
The Count: OCD
Bert: Anger issues
Cookie Monster: Addiction
Snuffy: Even WORSE addiction
Mind. Blown.
Cookie Monster prioritizes his love for cookies over pressure to maintain a healthy, attractive figure.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) May 16, 2013
Let this be a lesson to all of us.
The set of “Sesame Street” is being updated to reflect the modern times. Now everyone is going to live in a trash can.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 21, 2015
Sesame Street is my favorite show that encourages kids to ask for directions to an urban alleyway with handsy puppets.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 20, 2015
For someone who HATES SESAME STREET and thinks IT'S TOTALLY FOR BABIES, my 7yo is sure having a panic attack about where his stuffed Bert is— Sarah del Rio (@sarahdelri0) January 3, 2015
My wife changed the voice in my Waze navigation app to Cookie Monster and aside from her saying “I do” it’s one of the best things she’s ever done for me.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 22, 2019
Me: I love you.— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) March 31, 2019
2yo:
Me: I said I love you.
2yo:
Me: I love you. Who do you love?
2yo: Elmo.
Me:
You're supposed to read to young children. Well that’s what I hear when my kids are watching “Sesame Street.”— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 23, 2012
Went for a run without reading the instructions for my new Apple Watch, and selected “25 Most Played Songs” for my music. Long story short, I ended up listening to 27 minutes straight of Sesame Street’s Greatest Hits, in case you were wondering how owned I am as a parent.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) August 13, 2019
No, “Sesame Street” website, I don’t want to enter my address. I have no desire to be murdered by a Muppet.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 22, 2013
My 4 yo is in this adorable stage where he eats all food like cookie monster. And by adorable, I mean I have to clean the floor a lot now.— Meredith (@PerfectPending) March 1, 2016
My daughter accidently called Elmo "Hellmo" and I didn't correct her because she was pretty much right on the mark— Tim (@Playing_Dad) November 12, 2013
Nightmare. Dreamed that they opened a KFC on Sesame Street. Big Bird went missing. :(— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) June 20, 2012
SEX TIP: keep track of multiple orgasms in the voice of The Count from Sesame Street.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 23, 2013
If Cookie Monster wrote a book under a different name, would that be considered a nom,nom,nom de plume?— Julia Segal (@juliasegal) September 28, 2011
Me: Where are your socks?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 11, 2017
3-year-old: Cookie Monster ate them.
Me: Cookie Monster doesn't eat socks.
3: I stepped on cookies first.
People give Cookie Monster grief for always eating cookies.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) September 1, 2017
Believe me, after dealing w/kids all day, there could be worse addictions.
Am I the only one concerned about the Cookie monster chewing but never swallowing the cookies?— Carbosly (@Carbosly) September 21, 2012
I wanted to know what it felt like to be Justin Bieber so I walked into my 2 year old's daycare wearing a Grover costume.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) June 20, 2013
Don't you think it's weird how no one on Sesame Street has offered to give Oscar a place to stay?— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) June 5, 2012
[watching Seasame Street]— Oops!...I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) March 30, 2019
Daughter: dada why is big bird so big?
Me: because he ate all his vegetables.
Daughter: oh.
Me: if you eat all your vegetables you can be big like big bird.
Daughter: [whispers] not worth it.
This is probably a controversial take but I think the sanitation worker responsible for garbage collection on Sesame Street should be fired.— Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) January 27, 2017