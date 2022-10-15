Seth Green Says Bill Murray 'Dangled,' 'Dropped' Him In A Trash Can As Kid

Green described the purported incident with Murray during a Thursday appearance on the “Good Mythical Morning” show and said the actor “made a big fuss” about the then-9-year-old sitting in his seat while backstage on “SNL,” Uproxx reported.

Green, who said he felt then-host Murray’s complaint was “absurd,” stated that the actor picked him up by his ankles, “dangled” him over a trash can and dropped him in after saying something “like ‘the trash goes in the trash can.’”

“And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly — full contact with his balls,” Green said.

“He dropped me in the trash can. The trash can falls over. I was horrified,” he said. “I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

You can watch Green’s recollection of his encounter with Murray beginning around the 15:49 mark in the video below.

Green’s comments come after a report this week detailing Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” with a younger female staffer on the set of the film “Being Mortal,” Puck national correspondent Eriq Gardner reported.

Murray allegedly straddled and kissed the staffer, who was “horrified” by his actions, according to the report.

He “engaged the production staffer in mediation” and paid her “just north of $100,000,” sources told Puck.

Murray’s alleged behavior led in April to the suspension of “Being Mortal,” directed by Aziz Ansari, the report detailed.

Murray responded to the allegations in April, telling CNBC that he did something he “thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”

“The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production,” Murray said at the time.

Murray has also faced allegations from actor Geena Davis in her new memoir, “Dying of Politeness,” in which she described Murray “screaming at her for being late” while making the film “Quick Change,” per The Times of London.

Davis also alleged that Murray greeted her with a device called “The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing,” the newspaper reported this month.

“I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part,” she told The Times.

“I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition.”