Fans of “Family Guy” and “American Dad!” got some lockdown relief on “The Tonight Show” Monday. (See the video above.)
Seth MacFarlane, the creator of both cartoons, performed “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You” in many of his characters’ voices. It was like sheltering in place with Peter Griffin and Stan Smith’s families for a few minutes.
Host Jimmy Fallon told MacFarlane which characters to assume and the guest quickly adjusted.
MacFarlane is introducing a new variety series to benefit coronavirus relief on the Peacock streaming service. Maybe he could perform as his animated alter egos from time to time.
