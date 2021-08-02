Seth MacFarlane Rips Fox Over Tucker Carlson, Wants 'Family Guy' On 'Any Other Network'

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is fed up with Fox about the misinformation aired on Fox News, and wishes his iconic TV series was broadcast anywhere else.

MacFarlane, whose show is on the Fox TV network ― part of the same corporate family as Fox News ― called out the company over one of its hosts, Tucker Carlson, who has played a major role in spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the Jan. 6 insurrection:

Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021

“Family Guy” has aired on Fox for all 19 seasons of the show’s history and will run for at least one more. MacFarlane’s crack about NBC referred to a $200 million deal with the rival network that he reached last year.

As Deadline reported, MacFarlane has shared his uneasiness with the studio’s corporate relationship to Fox News before. Last year, he spoke out about host Laura Ingraham.

“I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation,” he wrote at the time.