Seth Meyers Says 5 'Desperate' Words From Trump Are 'Subtext Of Everything He's Done'

Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump’s response to former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi’s (D) defeat of Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip in the special election to replace the expelled, former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).
Trump ranted on his Truth Social platform that Pilip was a “very foolish woman” who essentially didn’t toady up to him enough to secure his endorsement.
“I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE, ‘I WANT TO BE LOVED!’” the four-times-indicted Republican 2024 front-runner wrote.
Meyers suggested it sounded like the “desperate plea of a man bereft” of “human affection on the eve of Valentine’s Day.”
Those five words — “I want to be loved” — are also “the subtext of everything Trump has ever said or done,” the comedian added. “The only way it could be clearer is if he’d added ‘by my father’ to the end of it.”
Meyers then imagined what would have happened had President Joe Biden had posted the same message online.
“Every Democrat would lose their shit saying, ‘He’s a sad old man,’” said Meyers. “But Trump does it and the entire Republican base is all, ‘He cool, like a teen.’”
