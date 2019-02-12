Seth Meyers Promises His Vote To A Democrat – On One Condition

Seth Meyers took President Donald Trump to task once again for an apparent lack of understanding that weather and climate are two different things.

After Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced her candidacy for president over the weekend, Trump posted a tweet mocking her:

Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

“Why do we have to keep explaining to the president of the United States that weather and climate are two different things,” Meyers asked on “Late Night.” “We live in a country where science teachers have to tell their students, ‘I don’t care what the president said.’”

But Meyers also had a comment about the conditions in which Klobuchar joined the race.

“I promise I will vote for you ― if you go inside!” he said.