Bonkers Chicken Conspiracy Theory From Arizona Recount Stumps Seth Meyers

With the conspiracy theories coming out of the Arizona audit of the 2020 presidential election results becoming ever weirder, Seth Meyers took a journey through the circus Thursday night.

The audit in Maricopa County is being carried out by a contractor on behalf of state Senate Republicans, who insist allegations of fraud in the November election need to be investigated.

However, there is no evidence to suggest the November election was not secure.

Auditors have investigated baseless claims inspired by right-wing conspiracy theories, including using UV lights to search for watermarks from former President Donald Trump and examining ballots for bamboo fibers to determine if they were sent from Asia.

“What other genius ideas do they have, only the real ballots will float so let’s throw them in the river. If they sink, it’s fraud?” Meyers said on “Late Night.” “I mean what’s next, they feed the real ballots to a bunch of chickens and then incinerate the chickens? Oh, oh that is next? Wow, I’m getting good at this.”

There is even a conspiracy theory that ballots were placed on a chicken farm that was then burned down.

“So, just to recap in case you’re watching this and your brain is normal and you’re therefore having trouble following: They think there’s bamboo in the paper because it was smuggled in from Asia. They think Trump watermarked the real ballots. They think Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, rigged the election. And they think the ballots were eaten by chickens who were then incinerated.”

