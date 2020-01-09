Seth Meyers Unveils New U.S. Threat Level Meter -- Involving Shirtless Obama

Seth Meyers isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s blame game when it comes to Iran’s military retaliation to the U.S. assassination of its top general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump and prominent conservatives have attempted to blame former President Barack Obama over Tuesday’s Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing American troops. But Meyers dismissed the claim on Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”

“First of all he pursued diplomacy with Iran,” Meyers said of Obama. “Second, the guy’s been out of office for three years.”

Meyers noted how Obama has been “busy windsurfing, white water rafting and gradually unbuttoning his shirt one button at a time” since the end of his presidency.

The comedian then unveiled a new (spoof) U.S. threat level meter ― which centers around how Obama wears his shirt.

“When he was a president and wearing a suit, things were calm,” said Meyers.

“When Trump took office and Obama started undressing, things got crazy,” he added, before warning: “You ever see Obama walking around without a shirt on, get in a bomb shelter immediately.”

Check out the clip above.