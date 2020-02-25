Cable News Is Trying To Spin Bernie Sanders’ Popularity. Seth Meyers Isn't Having It.

Seth Meyers on Monday mocked the cable news hosts and pundits who are “freaking out” about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) rise to become the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted “the story wasn’t that he was winning, but that if you use pundit math, he was actually losing.”

After doing the “pundit math” himself and realizing that it didn’t quite add up, Meyers then suggested one way that Sanders’ Democratic rivals could beat him.

Check out the segment above, and Meyers’ monologue below: