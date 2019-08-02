Seth Meyers Suggests Best And Worst-Case Scenario For Each Democratic Candidate

What’s the best or worst thing that could happen to each of the candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary?
Seth Meyers thinks he knows.
On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the comedian summed up the positive and negative scenarios that those Democrats hoping to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 could face.
And in some candidates’ cases, Meyers suggested it could all go very wrong indeed.
Check out the clip above.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.