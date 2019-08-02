COMEDY

Seth Meyers Suggests Best And Worst-Case Scenario For Each Democratic Candidate

Let's hope some of these definitely DON'T play out.

What’s the best or worst thing that could happen to each of the candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary?

Seth Meyers thinks he knows.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the comedian summed up the positive and negative scenarios that those Democrats hoping to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 could face.

And in some candidates’ cases, Meyers suggested it could all go very wrong indeed.

Check out the clip above.

