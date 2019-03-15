Seth Meyers is keen to scrutinize weird comments made by Donald Trump’s possible Democratic challengers in 2020 in the same way he mockingly picks apart those made by the president himself.

The comedian explained on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night” that “we’re going to ask ourselves ‘would we make fun of Trump if he said that?’”

And he debuted his new test on former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who announced his presidential run on Thursday.

Meyers mimicked Trump as he read out some O’Rourke’s answers from an interview with Vanity Fair about one of his first political campaign rallies:

“Because every word was pulled out of me. Like, by some greater force, which was just the people there. Everything that I said, I was, like, watching myself, being like, How am I saying this stuff? Where is this coming from?”

“Yeah, no, Beto, that was fucking weird. Yeah. That was a fucking weird thing to say,” Meyers summarized. “Seriously, I did not know that weed was legal in Texas.”