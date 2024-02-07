Seth Meyers Explains Why Biden's 81 Years Are Less Scary Than Trump's 91 Charges

Seth Meyers on Tuesday did his wisecracking best to turn around voters who worry more about President Joe Biden’s age than former president Donald Trump’s 91 criminal charges. (Watch the video below.)
The “Late Night” host appeared to be citing a new NBC News poll indicating that 76% of voters have concerns with the incumbent’s mental and physical health, while 61% worry about Trump’s legal woes, which include upcoming trials related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
“Are you kidding me right now?” Meyers sniped. “What are you so worried Biden’s gonna do? Send you a check for $5 on your birthday?”
“You’re more worried about 81 years than you are about 91 felony charges? And by the way, he’s not a young criminal,” Meyers continued as a photo of Trump appeared beside him. “He’s not being charged with unlawful parkour. He’s only three years [or so] younger than Biden. They both remember the first time they saw a color TV. The only difference is, Trump probably stole his.”
Fast-forward to 1:06 for Meyers’ jokes about the candidates:
In a gaffe that won’t help ease doubts about Biden’s sharpness, he confused current French President Emmanuel Macron with long-dead French President Francois Mitterrand in remarks last weekend. But Trump, his likely opponent in November, is also facing scrutiny for his own blunders.