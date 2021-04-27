Seth Meyers Breaks Down Fox News' 'Insane' Fake Beef With Biden's Climate Plan

Seth Meyers roasted Fox News and the GOP’s “insane new lie” Monday after the network set off a cascade of fibs about President Joe Biden’s nonexistent plan to take away America’s burgers.

Hosts on Fox Business and Fox News falsely claimed on Friday that Biden’s climate proposal would require a 90% reduction in red meat consumption.

“Say goodbye to your burgers if you want to sign up for the Biden climate agenda,” Fox News anchor John Roberts said.

Several other Fox personalities took that claim and ran with it, including Larry Kudlow, the former White House economic adviser to Donald Trump, who ranted that Biden was plotting to take away red meat, dairy, eggs and seafood and would force people to grill vegetables and drink “plant-based beers” on July 4th.

“That’s right. In Biden’s America, you’ll have to celebrate July Fourth by drinking a plant-based beer. As opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers,” Meyers said. “Does he think PBR stands for pork and beef ribs? Does he think Hamm’s is made with real ham? I mean, what the hell am I supposed to put in my Corona now? A lime wedge? What’s that, it’s always been a lime wedge? Well, in my America we drink our Corona with a pig in a blanket jammed in the neck.”

There was no mention of meat consumption in Biden’s proposal.

“It will not surprise you to learn this dumb right-wing conspiracy theory was made up entirely out of thin air,” Meyers said, noting that the information was from an entirely speculative Daily Mail article that theorized on ways Biden might meet his emissions targets. It cited a University of Michigan study that found cutting back on red meat would dramatically decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

“On cue, Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie,” Meyers added.

Roberts issued a brief correction Monday noting that the study had nothing to do with Biden’s plan. But the damage was done. Several Republican figures, including Colorado’s far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr. had already latched on to the attack and shared it.

Watch Meyers’ roast below: